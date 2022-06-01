JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Shares of ETSY opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,912,152 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

