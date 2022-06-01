JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Shares of POSH opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,299,027 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,355 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Poshmark by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

