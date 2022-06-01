JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,789. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,573,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

