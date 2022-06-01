JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

NYSE FNA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.