Joseph Aguilar Sells 93,750 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,001.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Money Express by 112.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

