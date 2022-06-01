Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of JNCE opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.