Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of JNCE opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

