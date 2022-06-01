JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.82. 25,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $78.60.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in JOYY by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

