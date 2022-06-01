Juan Andres Sells 749 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.06. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

