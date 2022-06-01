Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3351 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of Jumbo stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.
