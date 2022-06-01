K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in May

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBRLF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

