Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KLTR opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $7,933,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

