KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BEKE opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -167.50, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.55. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of KE by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,969 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

