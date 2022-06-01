KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

KE stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.55. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Get KE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after buying an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 138.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,294 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in KE by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth $12,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.