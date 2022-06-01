KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
KE stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.55. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.
Several research firms have commented on BEKE. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
