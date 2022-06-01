KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Several research firms have commented on KMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

KemPharm stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

