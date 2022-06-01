KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

NYSE:V opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $403.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.