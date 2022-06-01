KeyCorp Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.01. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

