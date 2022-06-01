Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

