Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.50. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 200.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 269.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.