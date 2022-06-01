Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$1.92 by Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.92 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 336.36% from the company’s current price.

KIDZ traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.44. 8,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of C$57.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. Kidoz has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

