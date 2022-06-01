Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

