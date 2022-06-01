Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KCDMY. Citigroup cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

