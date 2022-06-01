Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Kingsoft Cloud has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 135.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

