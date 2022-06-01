Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $7,769,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

