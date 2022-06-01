Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.