KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KLAQ stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

