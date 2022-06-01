KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 235,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $579.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 758,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 130,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

