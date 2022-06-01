Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$24.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($26.08) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

