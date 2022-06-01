KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 72,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONE Oyj (KNYJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.