KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 175,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

KORE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KORE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE KORE opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

