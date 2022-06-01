Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

