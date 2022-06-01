Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kubota stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. Kubota has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

