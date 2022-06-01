Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kuke Music during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kuke Music during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KUKE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Kuke Music ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

