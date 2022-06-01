Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 2.07. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

