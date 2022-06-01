Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 224,057 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
KYMR traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 482,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,986. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.20.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
