Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 224,057 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KYMR traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 482,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,986. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

