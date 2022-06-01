La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
About La Comer (Get Rating)
La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarkets in Mexico. Its supermarkets offer perishables, fruits and vegetables, groceries, etc. It also sells its products online though La Comer en tu Casa, a digital platform. In addition, the company leases real estate. La Comer, SAB.
