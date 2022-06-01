La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.94.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $183,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

