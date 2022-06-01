Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $330.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.90 million. Lands’ End posted sales of $321.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

