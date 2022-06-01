Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,430.5 days.
Shares of LSRCF remained flat at $$142.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.06. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $131.73 and a 52-week high of $305.48.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.