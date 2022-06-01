Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Purchases 1,427 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

CM stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.76. 874,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$125.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

