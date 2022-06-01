LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Nick C. Fletcher Sells 3,597 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LCII opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.