LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,208. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

