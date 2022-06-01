Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

LEA opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35. Lear has a twelve month low of $122.67 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

