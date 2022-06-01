Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legrand from €96.00 ($103.23) to €103.00 ($110.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

