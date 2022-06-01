Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $6.40-6.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 56,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,716. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,909 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

