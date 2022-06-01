LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to “Sell” at CLSA

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $371.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

