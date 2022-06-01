LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.
Several research analysts have commented on LX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
