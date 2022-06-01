LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.