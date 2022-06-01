LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

