Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 230,811 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 93.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

LILA opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

