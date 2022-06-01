Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LILA opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.