Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,137,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

