Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 29.6% in May

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 816,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,367. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $99.19 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

